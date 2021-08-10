3,995 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank purchased a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 2,535.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter worth $61,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 177.91 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

