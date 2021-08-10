Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971,294 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $198,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTSI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $265,327.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,940 shares of company stock worth $13,200,808 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.28. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

