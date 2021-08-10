Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.69% of Everest Re Group worth $211,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.88.

Shares of RE stock opened at $262.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $193.02 and a 1-year high of $281.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.