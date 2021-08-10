Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.42

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of EPIC opened at GBX 73.21 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £154.71 million and a PE ratio of -9.49. Ediston Property Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 45.96 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 77 ($1.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 69.30.

In other news, insider Imogen Moss bought 14,727 shares of Ediston Property Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £10,014.36 ($13,083.83). Also, insider William Hill bought 13,672 shares of Ediston Property Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £9,980.56 ($13,039.67). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 38,604 shares of company stock worth $2,693,432.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

