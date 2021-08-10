Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on August 27th

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

AIRC stock opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion and a PE ratio of 29.35.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 in the last 90 days.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

