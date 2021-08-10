Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Selective Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by 42.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Selective Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.
Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $83.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.45. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $83.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,632 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms have recently commented on SIGI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile
Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.
