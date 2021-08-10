Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Selective Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by 42.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Selective Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $83.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.45. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $83.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,632 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIGI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

