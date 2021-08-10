AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.95.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.09.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

