Deutsche eMark (DEM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $302.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $170,294.83 and $302.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.