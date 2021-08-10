Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned 0.09% of Walker & Dunlop worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth $47,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 66.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $100.78 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WD shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

