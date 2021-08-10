Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$1.960 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.470-$0.490 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.28.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -672.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.