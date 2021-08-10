Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TGH. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Textainer Group stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 297.1% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 40,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 29,933 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 60.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 51.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 76,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 345.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

