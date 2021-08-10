Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TGH. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
Textainer Group stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 297.1% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 40,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 29,933 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 60.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 51.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 76,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 345.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.
Textainer Group Company Profile
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.
Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.