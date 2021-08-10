ITT (NYSE:ITT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.92. ITT has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, analysts predict that ITT will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

