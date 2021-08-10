Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 116.75% from the company’s current price.

TCRX opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Tscan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

About Tscan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

