Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 116.75% from the company’s current price.
TCRX opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Tscan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $12.32.
About Tscan Therapeutics
Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Tscan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tscan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.