William Blair Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for ITT (NYSE:ITT)

ITT (NYSE:ITT)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by William Blair in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITT. began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.92. ITT has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ITT will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of ITT by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 71,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ITT by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,909,000 after acquiring an additional 55,005 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ITT by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth $223,809,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,037,000 after buying an additional 33,509 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

