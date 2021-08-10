ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Tops $0.0044

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 36.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 44.6% higher against the dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $11.08 million and $1.49 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011178 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.47 or 0.00437154 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000866 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000541 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,064,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

