Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,120 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DD stock opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

