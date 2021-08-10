Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $548,000 in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth $44,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.