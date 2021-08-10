Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 238.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.53.

ADC opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 0.32. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

