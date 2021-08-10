Eaton Vance Management Invests $28,000 in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 293 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3,021.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NSIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $96.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.83. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.24.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.