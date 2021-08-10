1,586,918 Shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,586,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,488 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,331,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,124 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 979.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,690,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,587,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,230 shares in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LYG stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.