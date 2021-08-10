Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 117.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $147.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

