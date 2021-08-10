Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 221 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sysco by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Sysco by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,914,000 after acquiring an additional 532,233 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sysco by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.77. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

