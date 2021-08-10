General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Lifted by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

GIS opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

