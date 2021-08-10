Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,603,744 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 39,003 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of VMware worth $256,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in VMware by 62.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 405 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in VMware by 43.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 486 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 80.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware stock opened at $157.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.28. The stock has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

