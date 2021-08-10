Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock opened at $283.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.