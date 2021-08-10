Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.43 target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.55.
Shares of POW opened at C$42.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.48 billion and a PE ratio of 12.13. The company has a current ratio of 103.34, a quick ratio of 87.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$24.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.60.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
