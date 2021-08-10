Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.43 target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.55.

Shares of POW opened at C$42.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.48 billion and a PE ratio of 12.13. The company has a current ratio of 103.34, a quick ratio of 87.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$24.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.60.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

