CenterPoint Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 5,758 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,813% compared to the typical volume of 301 put options.

CNP opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,915,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,998,000 after acquiring an additional 37,587 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNP. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

