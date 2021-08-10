Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Berry Global Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Berry Global Group in a report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.80. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

BERY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

NYSE BERY opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 303,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after acquiring an additional 110,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $91,029,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

