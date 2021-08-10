FY2021 EPS Estimates for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Decreased by Analyst

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Post in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Post’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Post alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on POST. Truist raised their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, raised their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.89.

Shares of Post stock opened at $109.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.80. Post has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Post by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Post by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,459,000 after purchasing an additional 143,211 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Post by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,386,000 after purchasing an additional 37,787 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.