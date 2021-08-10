CenterPoint Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 5,758 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,813% compared to the typical volume of 301 put options.
CNP opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,839,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 87,486 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 221.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 274,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on CNP. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.
