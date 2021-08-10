CenterPoint Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 5,758 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,813% compared to the typical volume of 301 put options.

CNP opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,839,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 87,486 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 221.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 274,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNP. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

