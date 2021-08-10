Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $108 million-$109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.07 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -141.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.15. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $51.44 and a fifty-two week high of $140.54.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

WK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist boosted their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Workiva has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.63.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $3,231,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,874,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,316,931.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,500 shares of company stock worth $14,308,650 in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

