Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $8.13 Million Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 926,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $8,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 246,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 32,685 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,184,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,581,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 210,205 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Shares of PBI stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.80 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The company had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PBI shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.