Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,470 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 1.33% of OraSure Technologies worth $9,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,560,000 after acquiring an additional 841,547 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,845,000 after buying an additional 634,826 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after buying an additional 624,524 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,404,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after buying an additional 70,409 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSUR opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a market cap of $834.02 million, a P/E ratio of -165.55 and a beta of -0.30.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSUR. Raymond James increased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.42.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

