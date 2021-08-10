Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after purchasing an additional 31,859 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $65,721,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.24.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $153.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.01, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $153.83.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

