Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 71,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

