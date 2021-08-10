Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) to Sell

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $897.52 million, a PE ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,135.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,795 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

