United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Downgraded by Raymond James

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of United Insurance in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ UIHC opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a market cap of $171.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.76. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.72). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 33.47% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Insurance will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,441,000 after buying an additional 241,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 177,684 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 35,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United Insurance by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

