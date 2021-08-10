Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $198.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $9.07.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Potbelly will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $33,412.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,460.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 1,753.7% in the 1st quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 937,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 886,564 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth about $2,406,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

