Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skanska AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Skanska AB (publ) alerts:

SKSBF opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.68. Skanska AB has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Skanska AB engages in the provision of construction and project development businesses. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment includes both building construction and civil construction. The Residential Development segment develops residential projects for immediate sale.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Skanska AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skanska AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.