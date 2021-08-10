Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.65. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.41.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $35,078.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at $857,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $599,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 210,476 shares of company stock worth $11,451,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 7.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,124,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,952,000 after acquiring an additional 147,927 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,952,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 997,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 4.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 877,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,717,000 after acquiring an additional 37,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

