BMO Capital Markets Lowers Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target to $42.00

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VMEO. KeyCorp began coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist decreased their price target on Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vimeo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Vimeo stock opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.52. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

