NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,758 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,214 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after buying an additional 1,876,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,853,000 after buying an additional 678,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after buying an additional 5,800,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,281,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,282,000 after buying an additional 561,761 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.