NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 76 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Moderna by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Moderna by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $484.47 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $493.76. The firm has a market cap of $194.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.63.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 114.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $778,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $778,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,400 shares of company stock valued at $75,748,436. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

