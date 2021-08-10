Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.94.

NYSE FIS opened at $134.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 957.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.37.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

