Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,322,000 after purchasing an additional 307,477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,100 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,026,000 after purchasing an additional 552,507 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,394,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,606,000 after purchasing an additional 306,944 shares during the period. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

NYSE BX opened at $114.24 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $8,008,404.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,482,686 shares of company stock valued at $219,538,440. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

