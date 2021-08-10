Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 55 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,957 shares of company stock worth $14,225,834. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EQIX. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $877.32.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $814.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $812.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

