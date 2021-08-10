Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,220,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of RSG stock opened at $117.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $120.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.