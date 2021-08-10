Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $137.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $139.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.42.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

