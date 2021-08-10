Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Newmont by 9,756.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,072,000 after acquiring an additional 116,987 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $568,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Newmont by 5.1% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 10,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,422 shares of company stock worth $2,792,208. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

