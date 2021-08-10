Usca Ria LLC Cuts Stock Position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC owned about 0.06% of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

KraneShares Global Carbon ETF stock opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.